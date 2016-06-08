Homecoming golf tourney

STELLARTON – Teams of four will contest for the title of 2016 Stellarton Homecoming Golf Tournament champions on July 21 at the Abercrombie Country Club.

Four-person teams may enter, but individuals may also enter by contacting the RCAF 110 WING at 902-752-5168 after 4 p.m. through the week and after noon on weekends (individuals will be placed on teams).

The format will be a best ball scramble.

Payment must be received in full when registering.

Cost to enter the event will be $50 per person (Abercrombie members will pay $30). The fee includes a steak supper at the Wing after the completion of the golf.