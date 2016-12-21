Antigonish RCMP at scene of fatal motor vehicle collision

HEATHERTON – Antigonish RCMP responded to a fatal motor vehicle crash that occurred on Highway 104 Heatherton this morning.

At 7:06 a.m. today, Antigonish RCMP were dispatched to a two-vehicle collision involving a Nissan Altima and Toyota 4-Runner. A preliminary investigation has revealed two vehicles travelling in opposite direction collided.

The 52–year-old Antigonish man, the driver of the Nissan, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The 30-year-old male driver of the Toyota did not suffer physical injury. There were no passengers in either vehicle.

Road conditions at the time of the collision were slippery. Also at this scene, a subsequent collision a short time afterward involving two vehicles occurred without injury.

Pomquet Fire and Emergency Services assisted with this event. The traffic is down to one lane and expected to remain so until 6 p.m. today. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.