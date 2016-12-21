Bombers fall 5-2 to Hurricanes

Achieving success in increments appears to be a goal for the Pictou County WearWell Bombers.

The Bombers are looking ahead to the rest of the regular season in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League after completing their fall schedule with a 5-2 loss to the powerful Western Hurricanes last Saturday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

Despite the loss, the Bombers played some of their best hockey of the season.

Bombers operations manager Jon Sim was behind the bench for the game, although Mike Stewart has officially taken over as head coach replacing former head coach Jeff Green. Assistants Fraser Green and Nick Cameron also left the team.

Stewart was unavailable to coach the game due to a previous conflict. His assistants are Shane Chabassol and Earl Carson.

The Bombers outshot the Hurricanes 6-5 and ended the first period in a 1-1 tie.

The Hurricanes scored on the first shift of the game, but the Bombers tied the game on a power-play goal by Matt Carson later in the first period.

The game remained close early in the second period, but the Hurricanes started to assert themselves later in the period by taking a 3-1 lead and outshooting the Bombers 12-4.

The Hurricanes outscored the Bombers 2-1 in the third period and outshot them 17-6 for a game total of 34-16.

Carson recorded his second goal of the game in the third period.

In the end, the Bombers’ performance against the Hurricanes was superior to their other two matches against them when the Hurricanes shut out the Bombers 6-0 in their season opener at home on Sept. 10 and clipped the Bombers 6-1 on Nov. 12.

The Bombers answered the shutout loss to the Hurricanes with a 4-3 home-ice victory over the Truro Bearcats on Sept. 11, but they have not won a game since.

The Bombers’ next game will be in Berwick on December 30 when they visit the Kings Mutual Valley Wildcats.

Members of the Bombers celebrate after Matt Carson’s goal of that tied them with the Western Hurricanes in the first period. The Hurricanes won the game 5-2. (Goodwin photo)