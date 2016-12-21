Grahams set for Cancer Sucks Cup

NEW GLASGOW – Playing hockey in memory of Oliver Graham is a family activity for his parents Drew and Kait Graham and his brother Jax Graham.

The Graham family has been busy getting ready for the seventh annual Cancer Sucks Cup hockey tournament in memory of Oliver Graham, who died of cancer at the age of three.

The tournament will be played on Thursday and Friday at the Trenton Rink, with the trophy made at the Nova Scotia Community College Pictou Campus once again being challenged.

“It’s the seventh year for the Cup,” said Drew Graham,. “My aunt suggested it, so the Cup has a nice tie to Pictou County.”

Oliver’s brother Jax has been an integral part of the tournament each year.

“I play in the tournament and I help promote it,” Jax said.

“Jax has a lot of friends and he tells them about the Cup,” Drew said. “We’re always the first to wear the t-shirts and he’s always wearing them to school.”

Jax is in Grade 5 and plays hockey, baseball and recreational lacrosse.

“I really like being involved in this,” he said. “When I’m on the ice all the good memories of Oliver come back, so it’s fun.”

Drew said the challenges of kids with cancer appeal to people and drive the support for the hockey tournament.

“One of the hardest things is sustainability, but it’s a children’s charity and it’s cancer, which everyone can relate to,” he said. “When it’s cancer, people know. When it’s children’s cancer, they can relate.”

“They’re empathetic,” Kait said. “It’s not easy for me; it’s a conflict of emotions but it’s worthwhile. Drew comes up with ideas for the tournament and I execute them. This is not a day-long thing. They’re going for months organizing the tournament.”

Someone else in the Graham’s life connects them to Oliver. Years ago on Oliver’s Wish Day before his passing, one wish he got was a 14-month-old puppy Rosy, who is now seven and zealously protects the Graham household.

The cup-winning team will be the one that raises the most money.

Remaining Oliver’s Express shirts will be on sale both days.

Halifax Mooseheads get-a-way tickets will be on sale with the draw happening during the last game on the second day.

As well, any donations by players or spectators of new, unwrapped and wipeable toys suitable for kids up to 16 years of age will be accepted.

Jax Graham, centre, and his parents Kait Graham, left, and Drew Graham sport the latest t-shirts for the seventh annual Cancer Sucks Cup. (Goodwin photo)