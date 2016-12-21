RCMP arrest three people following stabbing

PICTOU LANDING – Pictou County District RCMP is investigating a stabbing that took place Tuesday night.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m., RCMP received a call of a stabbing that occurred in Pictou Landing. Preliminary investigation determined that a 29-year-old male from Belle Marche, N.S., suffered apparent stab wounds to his body. He was transported to the Aberdeen Regional Hospital in New Glasgow with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

Pictou County District RCMP, with the assistance of the Northeast Nova Major Crime Unit, have arrested three people in connection with the incident. No charges have been laid at this time.

The investigation is continuing.