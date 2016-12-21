Sounds of Joy concert scheduled for Friday

NEW GLASGOW – Pianist Nicole Green and tenor Marcel d’Entremont will headline the 2016 edition of the Sounds of Joy concert on Friday at Trinity United Church.

The concert is produced by Donna Hargreaves and will start at 7 p.m. Proceeds will be dedicated to the Tearmann Society.

“It’s thrilling to have Nicole and Marcel join us,” Hargreaves said.

Green recently earned a masters degree in music from the University of Ottawa and is busy conducting piano lessons, providing accompaniment for the New Glasgow Music Festival and the North Nova Education Centre’s concert choir and as music director of the Sutherlands River Presbyterian Church.

“I love to accompany and I’m so grateful to be able to contribute to such a good cause,” Green said.

“Nicole offered her accompaniment,” Hargreaves said. “I couldn’t do the concert without her.”

Growing up and currently based in Merigomish, d’Entremont earned a bachelor of music degree from Acadia University and a master in music from the University of Toronto. His musical engagements as a classical freelance classical singer have taken him across Canada and to France.

Awards include winner of the 2016 Atlantic Young Artist Competition, second in the Hal Leonard International Singing Competition, the Portia White Award from the Nova Scotia Talent Trust and the Grand Award at the National Music Festival. He is a four-time winner of the Halifax Rose Bowl and a winner of the New Glasgow Music Festival Rose Bowl.

“It’s always exciting to perform for a local audience,” he said.

Other artists include Ann Holton-Melong, Allison Stewart, Melanie Pos, Jodie Alcorn, Nicholas Higgs, Emery Van de Wiel, Michelle Johnson, Beth McKenna and the Ash Lane Flute Quartet.

Donna Hargreaves, left, with Nicole Green and Marcel d’Entremont. (Goodwin photo)