RCMP charge youth with attempted murder

PICTOU LANDING – RCMP have charged a local teen with attempted murder.

Pictou County District RCMP, with the assistance of Northeast Nova Major Crimes Unit, has charged a 17-year-old male as a result of a stabbing in Pictou Landing.

Shortly after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday evening, RCMP received a call of a stabbing that occurred on Beach Rd. in Pictou Landing First Nation.

Preliminary investigation determined that a 29-year-old male from Belle Marche, NS, suffered apparent stab wounds to his body. He was transported to the Aberdeen Regional Hospital in New Glasgow with serious but non-life threatening injuries. He remains in hospital.

As a result a 17-year-old male from from Pictou Landing First Nation has been charged with: attempted murder, aggravated assault, failure to comply with undertaking, possession of property obtained by crime.

The accused is currently in custody and will appear in Provincial Youth Court in Pictou today at 1:30 p.m.

The investigation is continuing.