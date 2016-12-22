Safe Harbour prints raising funds for Safe Harbour organization

The sale of limited edition prints by an artist with local roots is serving as a fundraiser for a volunteer-run society assisting Syrian newcomers to Pictou County.

As a celebration of the progress made welcoming refugees to Pictou County and a warm reminder of the safety many take for granted, Safe Harbour is selling prints of a lighthouse this season.

The original painting titled Safe Harbour, created by Luke Naylor, was received by Sarah MacIntosh as a Christmas gift from her husband Mark last year to celebrate her efforts in the creation of Safe Harbour and the welcoming of two Syrian families to New Glasgow. MacIntosh, co-ordinator of Safe Harbour, ordered the painting for prints to be used as a way to raise funds for the organization.

Last winter, Advocate printed a limited number of high quality print reproductions that were signed by the artist and Debra McNabb, director at the Museum of Industry, offered to do a dry mount and frame the prints at the museum.

The painting is an ode to the group in a way, depicting a lighthouse watching over a harbour and the ships passing by, offering a safe harbour in which to dock.

The prints are currently being sold at The Museum of Industry gift shop in Stellarton. They can be purchased as mounted or unmounted. The unmounted prints are being sold for $50 each and the mounted ones for $100 each, with all the proceeds of the sales going toward Safe Harbour to help out with the cause.

Pictou County Safe Harbour board members Megan Renouf and Sue MacIntosh stand beside a limited edition print of artist Luke Naylor’s Safe Harbour, available at the Museum of Industry gift shop in Stellarton. The sale of the prints is a fundraiser for Pictou County Safe Harbour, a volunteer-run society assisting Syrian newcomers to Pictou County. (Submitted photo)