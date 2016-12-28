Christmas bird counts beginning

As digital photography increases in popularity, nature lovers become more likely to capture images of rare birds that may otherwise go unnoticed here in Nova Scotia.

In fact, just this September a European golden plover was photographed by a visitor to Miner’s Marsh who just happened to notice it looked a little different from the other birds.

In this ever changing world, you never know when some exciting rare bird might show up.

This year, there were a number of interesting natural phenomena in Nova Scotia including the “crazy shorebird spring”, an unusually high number of Yellow-crowned night herons in September, and most recently a very rare and significant influx of the pelagic Cory’s Shearwater close to shore this October.

As the excitement of migration season wraps up, the warm weather migrants leave and the cold weather migrants join in, and we look forward to a longstanding and favourite tradition, the Christmas Bird Counts.

This year will mark the 113th contribution by birders in Nova Scotia to this annual North American event.

During December and January, more than 30 counts are expected to take place in Nova Scotia with in excess of 1,500 people across the province participating.

If you are interested in birds, want a bit of fresh air, looking for a fun family activity, want to be part of a wonderful social event and contribute to the knowledge of birds in Nova Scotia and North America, Christmas Bird Counts are for you!

In Pictou Harbour, Ken McKenna can be contacted for information by email: knmcken@eastlink.ca. and in Springville it’s Steve Vines, steve_vines@yahoo.com. In Antigonish it’s Randy Lauff by email at randy.lauff@gmail.com.

For more information visit http://www.nsbirdsociety.ca/index.php/volunteer/christmas-bird-counts.