Greene gets gift to remember

PICTOU – What began as disappointment for local boy, Aiden Greene, ended being one of the best Christmas presents a hockey fan could ask for.

The diehard Boston Bruins fan was thrilled to find out in November that one of his favourite players, Phil Esposito, was scheduled to attend the premier of a movie he was cast in called The Red Maple Leaf. The screening of the film was all set to take place at the Pictou Lodge during this year’s Sunrise film festival.

Although the screening of the film went on Esposito was unable to make the trip for the premier due to the busy nature of his schedule.

Frank DeAngelo, director of the film Esposito was cast in took note of the bruins fan at the premier.

“Frank DeAngelo swung into action,” said Stuart Cresswell of Simple Films and one of the organizers of the film festival. As the director gave Esposito a call to talk to Greene, Greene was beyond excited to take the call.

“What am I going to say? What am I going to say!? What am I going to say!” said Greene to himself as he took the phone.

“I just told him how much I liked how he played,” he said.

Esposito apologized to Greene for not being able to be at the premier and struck a deal with the child while on the phone. The former hockey player offered to send Greene a signed Boston jersey to him.

“He sounds exactly like he does on Youtube!” Greene said to his mom after finishing the phone call.

Greene has been excitedly waiting for his special gift to arrive since November and just five days before Christmas Greene finally received his gift.

“It’s pretty awesome, it’s exciting!” he said.

Greene’s mother added that when he received the news of the jersey arriving he ran around the house yelling in excitement.

“It makes me feel like Santa Claus,” said Cresswell, who delivered the jersey to Greene.

“It speaks to the integrity of Frank DeAngelo and Phil Esposito,” he said.

Aiden Greene shows his excitement while having the chance to wear his new Boston Bruins hockey jersey that was signed by Phil Esposito. (Brimicombe photo)