Gymnast faces new challenges

NEW GLASGOW – Brady Kennedy is an accomplished gymnast, but he’s finding success more difficult to achieve.

Now 16, Kennedy has been a gymnast for eight years and is one of the more talented members of the Pictou County Gymnastics Club.

It’s been rough at times, but I enjoy it,” he said. “It’s hard to find the motivation when you’ve been at a higher level.”

Kennedy was busy practising on the parallel bars recently at the gym in New Glasgow. He likes the challenges of all the disciplines but has his favourites.

“I like the rings but my best ones are floor and vault.

The club remains busy, head coach Wendy Cruickshank says.

There are now 470 members and 35 of them are competitive. The club also has four coaches.

The club is hosting a Level I coaching course on January 6, 7 and 8.

It is also offering day camps during March Break and during province-wide in-services at schools for when families can’t find day care spaces.

The Pictou County Gymnastics Club is a not-for-profit organization that provides a variety of gymnastics classes and programs for children ranging in age from toddlers to teens. A number of the club’s athletes have been able to qualify and compete with Team Nova Scotia.

It offers pre-school, recreational programs for school age children, training for Special Olympics and classes for advanced skills and competitive training and support.

The club is now closed. Classes will resume on January 9.

Brady Kennedy holds a horizontal hand stand during practice at the Pictou County Gymnastics Club. (Goodwin photo)