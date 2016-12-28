Lyme: Hope for change in the New Year

To the Editor:

The year 2016 is drawing to an end and with the coming of 2017 all we can do is hope and pray for change in the New Year.

The two things that can be said is that ticks carrying the Lyme pathogen and co-infections have been increasing at an alarming rate and so has awareness about the disease. We now need change so people can be diagnosed and get proper treatment in Canada.

Elizabeth May introduced Bill C-442, Federal Framework on Lyme Disease in May 2012 and it was passed unanimously at third reading by the Senate in December 2014. A conference was held in May 2016 to develop a federal framework on Lyme disease, and the wait for action to implement change continues.

Nova Scotia follows the Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA) guidelines. These guidelines were removed as outdated and not in compliance with current standards by the American National Guidelines Clearinghouse (NGC) – a federal database that provides treatment information to health care professionals and insurance companies. The IDSA guidelines have not changed since 2006; a lot has changes since then. The only Lyme disease guidelines listed on the NGC are those of International Lyme and Associate Diseases Society (ILADS), which were posted in 2014.

If you know someone with Lyme disease, you know we are dealing with an epidemic. Everyone I know knows someone with Lyme disease (not counting me). Think about it, Canada. We have a problem!

Informing people of the signs and symptoms of Lyme disease and emphasizing the importance of seeking prompt medical attention is a far more pro-active approach. Early and appropriate treatment is important because for so many it becomes a chronic condition. Chronic Lyme is real.

The two-day course of antibiotic currently prescribed when an embedded tick is discovered is not effective. Lyme is a clinical diagnosis that can be supported by testing. A negative test does not mean you do not have Lyme.

Not all blacklegged ticks carry the bacteria but the percentage is growing. ILADS trained physicians believe that ongoing symptoms probably reflect active infection, which should be treated until the symptoms have resolved. It is important to note that relapses can occur and require more treatment. Other health concerns are treated until resolved so why not this one?

I know awareness is growing when someone approaches me and says, ‘I wouldn’t have known what to do, thank you for your advocacy’.

Change is coming however slow; but it is coming. It is high time our doctors look outside the box and see what else is out there.

Education is key!

Brenda Sterling-Goodwin

New Glasgow