Warm meals, warm feelings

A lot of people view the holidays as a great time to give back to their community through volunteering, an experience that will give you the warm fuzzies inside.

Elaine Russell and the other volunteer members of the Shepherd’s Lunch Room in New Glasgow enjoy those warm fuzzies all year round as they help provide those who need it with a filling meal, free of charge.

“It’s great to be able to do this, it makes you feel good,” said Russell.

For anyone who may not have heard about The Shepherd’s Lunch Room, it is a judgment-free, no questions asked meal program that operates Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. in Trinity United Church.

The service, Russell says, is important all year round.

“I think it’s important all year long but around Christmas people are paying for heat,” she said. She also finds there is more of a need for the meal program now that the Life Shelter has closed its doors.

The meal program is not simply just about meals though; Russell notes that other services are offered clients as well. There is usually a table of coats, blankets and other needed materials.

“It’s just amazing, the volunteers are so giving,” said Russell of their efforts to procure whatever may be needed by a client, such a pair of sneakers.

Each year, the Shepherd’s Lunch Room puts on a special Christmas dinner for their clients. This year, a regular volunteer group from Nova Scotia Power helped out in the kitchen preparing the turkey dinner feast. There was also a surprise for the clients as well.

“Everybody is going home with a present,” said Russell. Gift bags were filled with essential items and may be the only gifts some of the clients receive this year. Last Monday, December 19, marked the final meal of the holidays until they start up again on January 5.

As for the volunteers, Russell is always hoping there are other groups that would like to work in the kitchen or those that would like to donate to the meal program. For those who want to do either of those, Russell can be contacted at 902-754-0224.

“They’re very appreciative,” said Russell about the clients.

Ian Pye slices some rolls to be buttered while helping out at The Shepherd’s Lunch Room just before Christmas. Pye was one of a group from Nova Scotia Power volunteering in the kitchen that day. (Brimicombe photo)