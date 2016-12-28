The wrong sweater was under the tree

There was no hockey sweater for me under the tree this Christmas morning. There wasn’t supposed to be.

I hadn’t asked for one.

That wasn’t the case, however, 70 years ago – on Christmas Day in 1946. That was the year, for an eight-year-old in New Glasgow, that Santa was asked to bring – get this – a Montreal Canadiens jersey. A red, white and blue one just like the one worn by Maurice (Rocket) Richard.

I’ve never forgotten what happened that morning.

I remember the awful feeling, the awful disappointment, when I opened the parcel and discovered a blue and white sweater inside. There was no red on it. It was, I knew right away, a Toronto Maple Leafs sweater.

I almost cried.

I didn’t want anything with a Maple Leaf on it because my close friend Don had a Leafs sweater. I wanted to be different from him. I wanted to wear a Montreal jersey for our street hockey games.

I can’t remember if I even tried on the Toronto jersey that Christmas day. It may have been a couple of days until I pulled it over my head and looked in the mirror.

I was too young to understand why Santa didn’t bring the right jersey. I wasn’t listening when my father tried to explain that Eaton’s must have run out of Canadiens sweaters.

In those long-ago days, Eaton’s was the only store that sold hockey sweaters. Santa had to accept a substitute.

Time, it seems, does heal.

Even for an eight-year-old that winter, a Christmas morning letdown was turned into a positive thing. By the time I returned to my grade three classroom in the Brown School after New Year’s, I was showing off my Leafs colours for all to see.

To make a long story short, I became a Toronto fan that 1946-47 season. Cheering for the Leafs would become a passion, one so strong that, these 70 years later, I am still on a bandwagon I never left.

Happy days came quickly.

That very first season, the Leafs won the Stanley Cup by beating – who else? — the Canadiens. I wasn’t allowed to be up late enough to hear entire games on the radio, but I had a great time teasing the Montreal fans at school.

It was the beginning.

The Leafs won the championship again in 1948, again in 1949 to make it back-to-back-to-back, and they won still another cup in 1951. That was four titles in five years.

I got spoiled.

A decade would slip by and, by the early 1960s, I had become a scout for the Leafs. Let the records show that Toronto won four more cups in short order – in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967. Four times in six years, and I was fortunate to be there for three of the Stanley Cup celebrations. Right in the dressing room. Experiences never to be forgotten.

That 1967 win was almost 50 years ago. Half a century, I admit. So I won’t go into detail on what has transpired during that long, long stretch.

Since that Christmas in 1946, eight times I’ve had the opportunity to enjoy cup victories.

That’s rewarding enough.

So, does my story ring a bell? It may.

Many Canadian hockey fans have read – or at least heard of – the children’s book entitled The Hockey Sweater. It was first published in 1979 and has since become a Canadian classic.

It’s the story of a young Quebec boy – by the name of Roch Carrier – finding a Maple Leafs jersey under his Christmas tree. He was, like most Quebecois kids, a devout Canadiens fan. A Rocket Richard fan, too.

He asked Santa for a Montreal sweater – the same year I did – only to receive a Leafs jersey. He, too, was devastated. He, too, was told by his parents that Eaton’s was sold out of Montreal sweaters. It obviously wasn’t a good shopping year for old Saint Nick.

I don’t know how Carrier, one year older than me, handled the situation. But, unlike me, I’m sure he remained a Canadiens fan all these decades. He lived in a small Quebec community and you don’t find many Leafs supporters in places like that.

One thing I do know, Carrier produced an updated version of his book in 1984 and, at last count, more than 300,000 copies had been sold. That’s obviously many more than I expect from my book, I’ve Lived My Dream. It’s many more than the sales total of most books in this country.

I’ve never regretted baptizing myself a Leaf. It’s always been easy singing the Maple Leaf Forever. It’s always been easy wearing a Leafs hat, a Leafs jacket, a Leafs anything.

My first real hockey “hero” was an easy choice, Ted (Teeder) Kennedy. He was in his fourth NHL season in 1946 and I think one of the reasons I grabbed his coattails was that he had once been a prospect in Montreal’s farm system.

Kennedy spent all his career with Toronto, was one of the greatest Leafs ever, one of their finest captains, a hall of fame inductee, a league most valuable player, and a cup winner five times. Through my school years, his photo held an honoured spot on my bedroom wall.

There has never been a shortage of excellent Leafs – even in the down years. Oh those darn down years!

From the Teeder Kennedy years in the late ’40s and early ’50s, to Frank Mahovlich, Dave Keon and Tim Horton in the ’60s, to today’s new kids, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Mitch Marner, it’s been nothing but fun cheering for the Leafs. I wouldn’t trade the role for anything.

And to think, it all began with Santa’s “substitute” sweater those 70 Christmases ago.