Home Online First Wind damage Online First Wind damage By Pictou Advocate - December 30, 2016 Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter High winds over night Thursday and in to today (Friday) caused a lot of damage to some properties, like this one on Weir Avenue in Stellarton. A portion of the fence surrounding a backyard pool, at the home of Joe and Juanita Avery, was blown down. (Submitted photos) RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Community Paying down debt remains No. 1 priority for Canadians heading into 2017: CIBC Poll Community 2016 year in review… Community Warm meals, warm feelings Arts & Entertainment Something good from something bad Community Christmas comes early at libraries Community Cancer Sucks tourney winding down