BAIN, J. David – River John, passed away on December 23 at the Tatamagouche hospital after a lengthy and hard fought struggle with Multiple System Atrophy. Born April 10, 1945 in River John to Emily Bain of Willow Lodge, Tatamagouche and the late James Bain.David spent his formative years in New Glasgow where he graduated from New Glasgow High School. David later moved to make his home in River John. He excelled as a student and an athlete playing hockey and baseball. He carried his passion for sports to the University of New Brunswick where he obtained Physical Education and Bachelor of Arts degrees while developing a skill in basketball and an art of coaching others. He held teaching positions in Middle Musquodoboit, East Pictou and Summerside, PEI, before moving on to a long career in carpentry and general construction while continuing to volunteer coaching boys and girls basketball and fastball. His passion for sports led him to be a coach/player for a senior men’s ball team and a coach for a boys midget ball team for River John.David had a keen interest in alternative power and built several passive solar homes. At the young age of 60 he got smitten by the downhill ski bug and honed this skill until his body would no longer cooperate. Besides his mother, David is survived by his loving partner, Elaine MacLellan and her daughters Jayme, Truro; Krysta and Brittany, both of River John; ex-wife and friend, Susan Sellars, River John; son, Benjamin, Amherst; brother, Avery and wife Nancy, Halifax; nephews, Andrew, St. John’s; Anthony, Boulder, Colorado; niece, Megan, Calgary; uncles, Bruce NcNabb, River John; John Bain, Truro; aunt, Doris McLaughlin, Vancouver; and many cousins. At David’s request there will be no funeral. The family will gather at a later date to celebrate David’s life. Donations to Lillian Fraser Memorial Hospital in Tatamagouche would be appreciated.