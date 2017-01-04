Cancer Sucks Cup draws support

TRENTON – Several of those who organized and played in the seventh annual Oliver Hudson Graham Memorial Cancer Sucks Cup at the Trenton Rink voiced their appreciation for the opportunity.

Graham’s father Drew Graham said he was uplifted by the financial support for it.

“I’m ecstatic,” he said. “People always go above and beyond to the next level.”

More than $11,000 was raised besides the toys collected for donation to the tournament’s two groups of choice.

The money is turned into gas and grocery cards, Graham said. Two-thirds of the funds and all the toys go to an oncology unit, at the IWK children’s hospital in Halifax, while one-third of the money goes to Ronald McDonald House.

“It was another great year (fundraising), plus the toys – you can’t put a cash value on the toys,” he said.

Mark Coldwell said he enjoyed playing in the tournament again.

“It’s awesome, something I do every year, and it’s nice to see people chip in,” he said. “It’s great to do it at Christmas time.”

Siblings Katie and Jacob Pentz were playing in the tournament for the first time – on opposite teams. Katie played for the Thorburn Golden Hawks and Pentz played for the Northeast North Stars.

“I’d like to come back, Katie said. “I like playing hockey and it’s a good cause. All the kids have fun; it’s good for them.”

“It’s great to be doing something you love for a good cause,” said Jacob, while adding he would like to take part in the next tournament.

Drew Graham holds Cancer Sucks Cup between siblings Jacob Pentz, left, and Katie Pentz at the end of the 2016 tournament. (Goodwin photo)