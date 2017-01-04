Cormier helps lead Wildcats

Lane Cormier was between two worlds on Boxing Day, glad to be home and looking ahead to his return to playing major junior hockey with the Moncton Wildcats.

Cormier was among former Weeks Major Midgets who played on the alumni roster against the current edition during the annual Boxing Day alumni game at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

He scored the first goal for the alumni en route to a 4-3 victory over the current Major Midgets. His hard wrist shot tied the game after Oliver Schnare tallied on a penalty shot for the Major Midgets.

Cormier is in his third year with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) team and its captain this season.

“It’s been a good break but I’m excited to get back,” he said. “It’s a young team, so you have to set an example and be the hardest working player on the team.”

Cormier has five goals and three assists in 29 regular-season games this season with the Wildcats.

They returned to action last Wednesday for a game in Sydney against the Cape Breton Screaming Eagles before hosting the Saint John Sea Dogs on Friday and the Halifax Mooseheads on Tuesday.

The Wildcats were last overall in league standings and the Sea Dogs were first overall as the league schedule resumed last week.

Lane Cormier, 10, watches his shot go wide of the Weeks Major Midgets’ net during the annual alumni game on Boxing Day. Cormier scored the alumni team’s first goal in a 4-3 victory over the Major Midgets. (Goodwin photo)