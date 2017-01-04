Crushers host Wildcats, resume trade season

The Pictou County Weeks Crushers will resume their regular-season schedule on Thursday when they host the Valley Wildcats at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The Crushers will also visit the Amherst Ramblers on Saturday.

Transactions have also resumed for the Crushers and other MHL teams. They are suspended while the schedule shuts down for the holiday break.

The Crushers completed two transactions on Monday that included acquiring Nick Philips from the Campbellton Tigers for a seventh-round pick in the 2017 league draft and a fifth-round pick in 2018.

The other deal gives the Crushers rights to Nathan Sanderson from the Summerside Western Capitals for the rights to Alex Bishop, a third-round pick in 2017 and future considerations. The Caps had previously acquired Sanderson’s rights last month from the Wildcats.

Crushers also had to secure Sanderson’s rights from the team in Hawkesbury for future considerations.

The Crushers will also need to re-schedule two games from December with the South Shore Lumberjacks that were postponed due to poor weather conditions.

The league also announced that Crushers forward Michael Dill was named third star for December. Dill scored four goals and six assists, helping propel the Crushers to top spot in the MHL overall standings.

The second-year MHLer ended 2016 on an eight-game point streak, including a four-point effort against the Commandos in Dieppe on December 4 and a three-point game at home against the Truro Bearcats on December 8.

Dill was the league’s top rokie last season and currently sits third in league scoring with 18 goals and 30 assists 48 points in 28 games.