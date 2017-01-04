DORRINGTON, Charles Edward “Jackie” – 69, of New Glasgow, passed away December 23, 2016 in the Aberdeen Hospital. Born in Oxford, he was a son of the late Charles Edward “Don” and Kathleen Elizabeth (Bowles) Dorrington. He grew up in New Glasgow, lived in Toronto for many years before returning to New Glasgow. He was an avid chess player and was inducted into the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame for body building. He is survived by his children, nieces and nephews, and many close friends in Toronto and Pictou County. He was predeceased by brothers, David George and Paul, and sister, Deborah Babulal. There will be no funeral service by request. Donations in his memory may be made to the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame.