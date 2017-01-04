FRASER, Arlene “June” – 68 of Westville passed away on December 27, 2016 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow, with her family at her side. Born in New Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Allison “Al” and Dorothy (Bryon) Fraser of Westville. June was a nurse and first worked at the Aberdeen Hospital and later as a Public Health nurse for the Province of Nova Scotia. She enjoyed playing bingo and her social times at her card games with her friends. She loved her nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews and especially her little dog Mandy. June is survived by her sisters Diane Munroe (Rennie) and Janice and brothers Alan (Joyce), Westville and Bryan (Deborah), Egerton; niece Alice Fraser and nephews Peter, Paul, Edwin and Nelson Fraser. She was predeceased by her sister Karen and niece Lynda. There will be no visitation or funeral by June’s request. A private family graveside service will take place.