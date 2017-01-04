FRASER, John Charles “JC” – 58 of Trenton, passed away peacefully at the Aberdeen Hospital on December 22 following a brief illness. Born in New Glasgow, he was the son of the late Jean (MacLean) and Dalmar Fraser. JC spent his younger years at the former Children’s Training Center in Pictou and then with HCRS in New Glasgow. In 1982, he moved to Trenton to live with the Smith family where he remained until his passing. He worked at Summer Street Industries and participated in Pictou County Special Olympics where he made many friends. He was an affectionate, fun loving soul who loved music and his special rocking chairs (he wore out many). He will be sadly missed by his sisters Frances Seames, Ann Burnette and his chosen family Archie Kontuk, Henry Green and the Smith family Gordon, Esther, Brad (Linda), Emma (Bob) Taylor, Harold, Delbert (Linea), Walter (Alison), Dale (Lisa). In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his sister Doris Franklin and his special parents Ernie and Jessie Smith whom he loved dearly. Donations in his memory may be made to Summer Street Industries or Pictou County Special Olympics. Funeral was held December 28 at the Trenton Church of the Nazarene.