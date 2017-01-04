GUNN, Marion Elizabeth (Freeman) – 92, Scotsburn, passed away peacefully on December 23, 2016, in the Maritime Odd Fellows Home with her family by her side. Born in Isaac’s Harbour, she was a daughter of the late Louis and Jennie (MacMillan) Freeman. She grew up in New Glasgow, attended New Glasgow High School and business college in New Glasgow. She met the love of her life, Donald Gunn in high school. Prior to her marriage to Don, she worked as a book keeper at her father’s business, Sunshine Laundry. She and Don married in 1946 and together they raised the five boys on the home farm in Scotsburn. Her pride and joy was her family. Each child, grandchild, and great grandchild had a special place in her heart. No birthday was ever forgotten. Her church was very important to her. She was a member of Scotsburn United Church, a member of the UCW and the choir. She had a beautiful alto voice and was at her happiest singing. She very much enjoyed being a member of the “Shiretones”. She valued their circle of friends and loved to laugh. She is survived by her sons, Jim (Betty) and their children, Jamie, Nicole (Paul) Worobec, Rick, and Natalie (Darren) Little; Donnie (Sharon) and their children, Jeff (Valerie), Craig (Isabelle), Krista (Roger) Boychuk, and Travis (Rae); Robert (Sue) and their children, David (Kristen), Jenny (Michael) Sinclair and Maggie; David (Kathie) and their children, Katie, Jethro and Molly; and Allen. She had 24 great grandchildren. Also surviving is brother, Alfred (Doris) and dear sister, Agnes. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Donald; brother, Edwin, and sister-in-law, Mona. Funeral was held December 28 from Scotsburn United Church. Burial in Bethel Cemetery. Donations may be made to Scotsburn United Church, the Recreation Department of the Maritime Odd Fellows Home.