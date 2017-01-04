MacDONALD, William Angus “Bill” – 77, passed away December 30, 2016 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Bill loved to joke, make people laugh and always liked to tell a good story. He is survived by his children, Dwayne MacDonald; Bob (Brenda) MacDonald; grandchildren, Jason (Heather) MacDonald; Jessica MacDonald (Brett Winmill); and Benjamin MacDonald; sister, Leitha Aikens; brother, Arnold (Florence) Blair; and numerous nieces and nephews. Bill was predeceased by his parents, Nellie and Frank; sisters, Gwelyn and Anita. Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. today, January 4, in McLaren Funeral Home Chapel, Pictou.