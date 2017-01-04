MacEWAN, Marilyn Rose – 72, Stellarton, passed away suddenly December 25, 2016 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow, surrounded by her family. Born in New Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late Jeffrey William and Susan Blanche (Malloy) Mason. Prior to retirement, she was employed as a CNA with Valley View Villa and previously with the Aberdeen Hospital. She was a member of Trinity United Church, New Glasgow where she was an active volunteer and had served as a member of the Session. Marilyn enjoyed an active life style, faithfully going to the gym four to five days per week. She enjoyed traveling throughout Canada and the United States with her husband Fred. Marilyn leaves a legacy of unselfish devotion, intrinsic beauty and love for family. Surviving are her husband of 54 years, Fred; daughters, Margie (Greg) Campbell, Bridgeville; Penny MacEwan, New Glasgow; Susan Dunlop, New Glasgow; sons, Fred Jr. (Sherri) MacEwan, New Glasgow; Jamie (Jennifer) MacEwan, Toronto, Ont.; grandchildren, Courtney (Dell), Kirsten, Dustin, Jake, Matthew, Daniel, Caitlin, Emma, Mason, Rebecca, Megan, Gracie and James; sisters, Muriel (Robert) Robson, Stellarton; Freda (Donnie) Cameron, Central West River; Margie Mason (Doug Hawkins), Trenton; Betty Mason (Gerard MacDougall), Westville; Wanda Mason, New Glasgow; brothers, Fred (Lynn) Mason, Foxbrook; Charlie (Florence) Mason, Stellarton; many nieces and nephews. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by brother, Harlan. Funeral was held December 29 in Trinity United Church, New Glasgow.