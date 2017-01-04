MacMILLAN, Billy Leo – 63, of Stellarton passed away peacefully December 28, 2016 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow of pancreatic cancer. Born in New Glasgow, on Jan. 18, 1953, he was a son of Wilbert “Billy” and Reta (MacMillan) MacMillan. Billy was a dedicated elementary school teacher at Temperance Street School and Brown School in New Glasgow retiring after 35 years. He was a Kinsmen Life Member, past Kinsmen Governor, part of the New Glasgow Kin Family, also serving on the executive of the Royal Canadian Air Force Club No. 110 Wing, Stellarton. A golf enthusiast, he coached and played hockey and baseball for many years and was an inductee into the Pictou County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the 1972 -1973 New Glasgow Junior B Bombers. He was predeceased by his wife, the former Pearl Ives, father Billy MacMillan, and brother-in-law Carl Upham. He is survived by his mother Reta MacMillan, Glen Haven Manor; sons Matthew (Amber), Halifax and their children Tessa, 6 and Mia, 2; Mark (Ashley), Calgary; sisters Gloria Upham, Truro; Judy (Pat) Murphy, New Glasgow; Gail MacMillan (Cheryl), Truro; his fiancée Carmie McKinnon, Sackville, N.S.; and many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 7-9 p.m. on Thursday in the H.C. MacQuarrie Funeral Chapel, Stellarton. Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday in First Presbyterian Church, Stellarton. Donations in memory of Billy may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society.