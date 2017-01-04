Major Midgets host Halifax

A critical battle for fourth place looms for the Pictou County Weeks Major Midgets.

The Major Midgets will host the Halifax McDonalds at noon on Sunday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre in their next Nova Scotia Major Midget Hockey League game.

It will be Pictou County’s first game since sweeping both games last week, including a rousing 5-4 victory on Wednesday over the first-place Cape Breton West Islanders in Port Hood.

With a 6-4 win over the Cape Breton Tradesmen last Friday at the Wellness Centre, Pictou County entered this week tied for fourth place with Halifax.

Ryan MacLennan’s overtime goal lifted Pictou County past the Islanders in Port Hood.

The Isles took a 2-0 lead in the second period before Gavin Hart tallied later in the period.

The teams traded goals in the third period, with Jaden Mason’s goal tying the game with less than minutes left.

Carson Lanceleve and Kevin Mason also scored.

“It was a huge win for our program,” Pictou County head coach Kyle MacLennan said. “We know, if we play our game, we can play with anyone.”

Gerald Blackmore’s two goals paced Pictou County past the Tradesmen. Hart, Hunter Martin, Kevin Mason and Riley MacInnis got the other goals.

Shots were 39-29 in favour of Pictou County, which also took eight of 11 penalties.

Pictou County’s game with Halifax is its only one this week and precedes their trip to the Ice Jam hockey tournament next week in Halifax.

Prior to the league games, the annual Weeks alumni game on Boxing Day featured the current edition against former members who, according to the program, included Kyle MacLennan, Evan MacLennan, Jon Sim, Ross MacKenzie, Scott Canning, Frank MacFarlane, Darren Thompson, Matt MacGillivray, Trevor Foley, Dennis Fanning, Ryan White, Brent Turnbull, Lane Cormier and Matt Sartoris.

The alumni won the game 4-3 despite being outscored 2-1 in the third period.

Oliver Schnare opened the scoring on a penalty shot for Pictou County before Cormier tied the game with the first of three straight goals by the alumni.

Penalty shots were awarded for penalties assessed instead of time served.

Carson Lanceleve reaches for the puck while Weeks Major Midgets linemate Gerald Blackmore, 12, eyes the action in front of the Cape Breton goal during their NSMMHL game last Friday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. The Major Midgets won the 6-4. (Goodwin photo)