Many to thank for success of Christmas dinner

To the Editor:

On Christmas Day, December 25, we held our annual Community Christmas Dinner at St. George’s Anglican Church, New Glasgow. This meal is intended for those who may not be able to prepare a meal or may otherwise be alone on this day. Some may have work commitments and are not home to enjoy a festive meal with all the trimmings. Whatever the reason, they were more than welcome to join us on this special day to eat together, and enjoy the fellowship of others on this festive holiday.

This meal would not be as successful and wonderful as it is without the support of many in our community. To our corporate sponsors, Sobeys, Saputo, RH Porter’s Funeral Home, Connors Transfer, TRA, Chapel Cove Chocolate and Crossroads Country Market , a huge “Thank You”.

To all those individuals and groups who made monetary or food donations, a huge “Thank You”.

To our special friends, Phoebe and Judy, for their generous donations of cookie treat bags every year, another huge “Thank You.”

To The Pictou Advocate, Evening News, ECFM, Pictou County Council of Churches and UPS Store, New Glasgow, a huge “Thank You”.

To our many volunteers who worked putting this meal together weeks before the big day, who picked up the groceries, cooked the turkeys, worked Christmas Eve carving the turkeys, preparing vegetables and setting up the hall and to those who showed up Christmas Day to cook, prepare the plates, serve the food and drinks and finally help with the clean up, a huge “Thank You”.

To St. George’s Anglican Church for allowing us to use their facility, a huge “Thank You”.

And finally, to those of you who came out to enjoy what we had prepared, a huge “Thank You” for making this endeavour such a success.

This meal is not possible without the support and work of many and once again our community of Pictou County has stepped up and answered the call.

As the co-ordinator of this dinner, I cannot thank each and every one of you enough for all you do and continue to do. We fed close to 200 people this year so there definitely is a need for this outreach in our community. There is one other person I would like to share this good news story with and that is Judy Fitzpatrick. She came up with this idea many years ago and co-ordinated this meal for the first five years. She was instrumental in organizing all that was required and this well oiled machine has continued since she retired a few years ago.

Thank you and have a Happy and prosperous 2017. See you next Christmas at St George’s!

Debi Wadden

Co-ordinator for the Community Christmas Dinner Committee