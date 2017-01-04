Maripacs set midget hockey pace

PICTOU – The host Maripacs proved to be formidable on Dec. 23 during a Midget A hockey game when they posted a 6-0 victory.

The Maripacs are designated the Pictou County Red team, while they shut out the Pictou County White team based in Westville and coached by Dave Sinnis and Max Sinnis.

The teams play within the re-organized Pictou County Minor Hockey Association.

Lucas LeBlanc scored twice and Rob Tetreault added a goal and three assists to lead the Maripacs.

Luc Claveau, Tim Shea and Brett Claveau also scored.

The Maripacs outshot Westville 10-8 in the first period and took a 3-0 lead.

They outshot Westville 26-1 in the second period and scored their other three goals.

They outshot Westville 9-2 in the third period.

Jenny Ferguson, who coaches the Maripacs with Evan Murray, said the game reflected the Maripacs’ relative strength in the league that includes teams from elsewhere beyond Pictou County.

“We have a good group of kids who truly want to play better,” she said.

“We have leaders who don’t wear a ‘C’ or ‘A’ on their hockey sweaters.”

Maripacs’ captain Spencer Nichol, 16, cuts toward the net during a Midget A hockey game on Dec. 23. The Maripacs won 6-0. (Goodwin photo)