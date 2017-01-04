WALLACE, Dorothy Marie – 91 of the Valley View Villa, Riverton and formerly of Thorburn, passed away December 25, 2016 at the Valley View Villa. Born in New Glasgow, she was a daughter of the late David William and Nellie MacGregor. Dorothy was a long-time resident of Thorburn. She loved to knit, cook, care for her family and spend time gardening. Dorothy was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She is survived by sons Melvin (Diane), Centerville; Jimmy Bruce (Esther), Stellarton; Dale (Diane), Pictou Landing; Brenton, MacPherson’s Mills; Keith, Thorburn; Gilbert (Darlene), Thorburn, 13 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Robert, brothers Jimmy, Arnold, Stanley, sisters Elda, Irene and a sister in infancy. Memorial service was held December 29 at in the H.W. Angus Funeral Home, New Glasgow. Family burial in the Thorburn Cemetery.