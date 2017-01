Chris Connors and Heidi Connors are proud parents of Blake Annaiebelle Connors, born on January 2 and is the first baby born this year at the Aberdeen Hospital. Blake weighed seven pounds, eight ounces at birth and was doing well. Both parents are fans of the Montreal Canadiens, as Chris’s cap indicates, and they were quick to outfit Blake accordingly. There were 298 births at the Aberdeen Hospital in 2016: 137 female and 161 male. (Goodwin photo)