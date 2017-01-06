Police investigate arson at former Maritime Steel building in New Glasgow

New Glasgow Regional Police are investigating an arson at the former Maritime Steel building in downtown New Glasgow.

On Thursday, Jan. 5 at approximately 11:40 p.m., New Glasgow Regional Police and New Glasgow Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at the former Maritime Steel building New Glasgow.

When police and fire arrived, the source of the fire proved to be suspicious and the investigation continues. The fire was inside the building and consisted of a small amount of combustible items.

This fire followed on the heels of a fire that occurred there on January 3 at approximately 10:40 a.m. On that day, the New Glasgow Fire Department also responded to a report of a fire at the former Maritime Steel building in which the fire was of similar nature.

New Glasgow Regional Police Major Crime Unit continue to investigate both cases of arson.

Police are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone who has any information on this incident is asked to contact the New Glasgow Regional Police at (902) 752-1941 or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or by a Secure Web Tips at www.crimesstoppers.ns.ca Calls to Crime Stoppers are not taped or traced and if police make an arrest and lay charges based on a tip, callers qualify for a cash award.