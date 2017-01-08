Winter’s blast

The weekend’s snowfall wasn’t a bad thing for everyone.

By Sunday afternoon, many areas had been plowed out and Stellarton’s popular Acadia Street hill proved to be as popular as ever. Pictured is Ashton Rutledge, 6, of Westville making good use of the wintery fallout. (Cameron photo)

The snow banks proved to be a challenge for this sidewalk blower operator in New Glasgow after the blizzard that swept through Pictou County.

Roads and sidewalks are still being plowed to allow for regular activity in the area to resume. There were reports of power outages in parts of the county, some stores did not open and church services were cancelled. (Goodwin photo)