Fire fighters learn hazards of drugs

CENTRAL CARIBOU – Members of three local fire departments attended a presentation on hazardous drugs they could encounter while fighting fires.

RCMP Const. Skipper Bent shared information on drugs that included fentanyl and methamphetaines, drugs that endanger fire fighters without the right knowledge and safety precautions, during a one-hour session on Monday night at the Caribou District Fire Hall.

Members of Caribou District, as well as Pictou and River John, comprised the nearly 20 people who attended.

Caribou District Fire Chief Robert Weaver said the sudden rise in the incidents of more powerful drugs has alerted fire departments and other emergency groups.

“Information came to us in December as to how we, as an emergency service, can be affected by it,” he said.”We have a lot of passionate, dedicated people here and we want every volunteer here healthy and safe.”

Bent showed how fentanyl is mixed with other drugs. Besides being a powerful drug, the items and containers used in its production are dangerous, he said. So are the places where production is done, such as in households or garages and other outbuildings.

Similar hazards exist when making and encountering methamphetaines.

Future talks have been scheduled for fire departments on January 19 in River John, January 30 in Merigomish and February 6 in Pictou.

More than a dozen fire fighters from three local departments gathered on Monday to hear about the dangers of fentanyl and other high-powered drugs at the Carbiou District Fire Hall. (Goodwin photo)