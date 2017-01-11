Bombers change pace at Ice Jam

The Pictou County WearWell Bombers continue to improve despite defeat.

The Bombers’ latest loss in the Nova Scotia Major Bantam Hockey League was a 4-3 decision on Sunday against the Novas of Antigonish at the Pictou County Wellness Centre. It was one of two games played last weekend due to the most recent snowstorm to hit the area. Eight weekend games were postponed.

Head coach Mike Stewart said the team is playing better and the wins will come. He’s hoping a change of scenery at the 2017 Ice Jam tournament for major bantam and major junior hockey teams will help the Bombers.

“We’ll see what we can do in Halifax,” he said. “We need a break from our league.”

The loss against the Novas left the Bombers in last place in the league standings.

Two goals in the third period by Blake Kontuk lifted the Bombers into a 3-3 tie, but the Novas pressured the Bombers and scored the winning goal with 1:30 left on the clock.

Colin MacGillivray gave the Bombers a 1-0 lead early in the first period before the Novas took a 2-1 lead in the first period and scored the only goal of the second period. The Novas outshot the Bombers 26-18.

“We’ve been working on breakouts because we’ve been spending too much time in our end and we need to spend more time in their end,” Stewart said. “We played pretty well in the first and third but we let down in the second. They’re going to start believing in themselves to the point where they start winning.”

The Bombers have at least two games at the Ice Jam before resuming their regular season next week.

Their next game will be at home against the Truro Bearcats on January 21.