CHESTER, Patricia (Patty) Caroline (Livingstone) — Old Truro Rd., Pictou Co., passed away January 1 at home surrounded by her family. Born January 31, 1939 in Telford, she was a daughter of the late Louis Livingstone and the late Thelma (Sally) Warrington Livingstone. She attended East Pictou High School, Sutherlands River. She moved to Ontario at 18 where she became a wife and mother. She had enjoyed working for a jeweller then went on to the startup of Tim Hortons in Oakville, Ont., and in later years, the startup of Tim Hortons in New Glasgow. She also had a very successful restaurant hotel business in Mississauga, Ont., The Country Inn Restaurant and Hotel. In Pictou County, she also worked as a PCW at Glen Haven Manor, then opened her company Kleenit Services with numerous prominent clients such as Advocate Printing, Michelin and former Labelle Lumber, then went on to work at WalMart Canada. She had been president of the Royal Canadian Legion Stellarton Branch 28 for the last few years. She is survived by her husband Donald Chester, Westville, children: Tyke (Edward) Patchett (Cindy) Westville; Christina Patchett, New Glasgow; Jamie Patchett, MacLellan’s Mountain; Cory Chester (Michelle), Saskatchewan, brothers: Bert (Carolyn) Livingstone, MacLellan’s Brook; Billy Livingstone, New Glasgow, grandchildren: Kyle Patchett, Trenton; Julie (Tim) Clarke, Dartmouth; Kelly (Chris) Helin, Alma. She was predeceased by brothers; Buster (Lewis) Livingstone, Bobby Livingstone, Raymond Livingstone, George Livingstone, sister Lois MacPhee, daughter-in-law Lorna Patchett. She also leaves behind numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service was held January 5 from the H.W. Angus Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will take place at a later date. Donations may be made to the Palliative Care Unit Aberdeen Hospital or to the Royal Canadian Legion Branch #28 Stellarton.