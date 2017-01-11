Eleven-year-old writes column

I’m beginning to think, in the autumn of my life, that I’m being given a chance to look into a mirror and see myself when I was 12 years old.

Back then, in the early 1950s, I was writing and printing my own family newspaper that I called Hugh’s Chronicle. Using my own typewriter and carbon paper, I turned out 98 weekly issues, featuring family social notes, local and NHL hockey news and, in a special way, my grandmother’s nightly bridge parties.

It proved to be the beginning of my newspaper career, something I’ve mentioned in print on different occasions, talked about in countless conversations, and recalled in my recent book, I’ve Lived My Dream.

A lot of people have told me they were amazed that a 12-year-old was capable of producing such a thing.

But like records in sports and other facets of life, it was something that could, some day, be bettered.

And it has.

An 11-year-old in Rhode Island recently wrote a sports column for a school assignment and, I must say, it really caught my attention.

Brian, a sports-loving Grade 6 student, has, in my opinion, outdone what I did in my childhood over six decades ago.

I didn’t find out about him in Sports Illustrated or through some other distant means. Though he’s always lived south of the border, he has family roots in Pictou County.

His grandmother, the former Marcia Campbell, grew up in Pictou Landing and was a New Glasgow High School classmate of mine in the 1950s. As well, she was editor of the school yearbook in our graduation year before going on to study at Acadia University and Providence College.

She taught school not far from Providence and I’ve previously written about her authoring six novels in recent years. She was also a very significant influence on my decision to write my book. Her ongoing advice was the inspiration that kept me writing.

Marcia’s writing skills have obviously had a positive impact on young Brian – and I know all about that kind of thing. I’ve always believed I got my writing interests from my mother who, a long time ago, loved to write poetry and put her adventures to paper.

Like Marcia before her, Brian’s mom Lisa is a school teacher who, in her own school days, was athlete of the year at her high school and later played rugby at Boston College.

Obviously common interests get handed down from generation to generation.

But back to Brian.

He’s interested in sports like most kids, cheers for the Boston Red Sox and attends sports events at Boston College. He played hockey, now plays basketball, and has shown another talent by playing the bagpipes.

Then there’s the writing.

Where I had only a typewriter to produce a newspaper, he has the computer tools to get more impressive results.

When his teacher allowed the kids to choose their own subjects for a recent assignment, Brian saw the chance to write a sports column. He called it Sports Corner and included his photo and byline. It gave his effort an eye-catching appearance.

Marcia loaned Brian a copy of my book and she believes its format and style aided him in completing the project.

For an 11-year-old, you’d think he would have chosen a subject current and simple to do. Not Brian. He put his heart into it and came up with something that required a lot of thought, a lot of research. He decided to write about baseball legend Babe Ruth.

I was particularly impressed how his column took on a fantasy-like approach. Using Ruth as his topic, Brian dated his column August 16, 1948.

That was 57 years before our youthful columnist was born. More significant, it was the date on which Ruth died. To read his column, you’d think Brian really was around at the time.

His introduction: “I was sad to learn this morning that all-pro baseball legend Babe Ruth has died. He was one of the greatest players of professional baseball and got inducted into the hall of fame in 1936. To honour this legend I have reprinted the article of when I interviewed him after his retirement game.”

His column then took a fanatical journey back to May 28, 1935, the day Ruth played his final game.

Brian’s fantasy thoughts reported that he had attended that 1935 game.

“I can’t believe I sat at Babe Ruth’s final game,” he wrote. “It was a stellar game. Babe went four-for-four, hitting three home runs and driving in six.”

He continued: “The question is, when will he be inducted into the hall of fame? My guess is within a year.”

He wrote how he had a 20-minute interview “face to face” with the Babe, “when he told me a brief summary of his career.”

Brian concluded, “I had many inspiring years watching this amazing baseball player and I can’t imagine what the game will be like without him.”

Brian ended his column with Ruth’s great statistics and personal highs and lows. A very complete synopsis in a limited number of words. As you read his column, you get to feel like he had been there at Ruth’s finale.

Brian didn’t end it there. He included a picture of the Babe, giving himself a photo credit. But he lived up to journalistic obligations by listing credits for where he found information.

Why did he choose to write a column?

Marcia told me Brian has always been writing, as far back as when he was in kindergarten.

“I saw his potential for several years,” she said. “Writing is in the family for sure, and he puts his whole heart and soul into whatever he does.”

After looking again at my yellowed copies of Hugh’s Chronicle, I have this evaluation of Brian’s work: If I were his teacher, I’d give him an A.