EVANS, Robert “Bob” – Stellarton, passed away peacefully on January 5, 2017 at the age of 72. He is survived by Lillian, his loving wife and best friend of 50 years; his beautiful children Deborah, Darlene and Darren and son-in-law Paul Jones. His beloved grandchildren, he was so proud of each and every one of them. They gave him so many beautiful memories that will be treasured forever. His siblings, loving sister Cheryl who was very dear to him, his brother-in-law Gord, and his loving brothers Barry and John Richard, and aunt Mary who was very special to him. He will be forever missed and always held dear in the hearts of family friends and loved ones. He always said, “Life is not measured by the number of breathes you take, but the moments that take your breath away”! There will be

no visitation or funeral. Donations in memory of Bob may be made to the Palliative Care Unit of the Aberdeen Hospital.