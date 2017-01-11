FERGUSON, Mary June (nee Pheeney) — passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family on Friday, December 30, 2016 at the L&A Hospital. She leaves behind her cherished husband Jack, sons John of Napanee, Peter (Naomi) of Cambridge, Roy of Hamilton and daughter Janelle (Brad) Bruce of Kingston. She is sadly missed by her granddaughters Janette and Hilary Ferguson, Cambridge, grandson Alex Bruce, Kingston; her brother Harold (late Mary Jane) Pheeney, Middleton, Nova Scotia, her niece Kathleen (Brad) McMorran, Calgary, Alberta and nephew Greg (Lynn) Pheeney, Halifax, Nova Scotia. She is also being mourned by cousins and their families in Halifax, Dartmouth and Bridgetown, Nova Scotia. Mary June was born in Halifax, the daughter of Harold H. and Nellie G. (Conrad) Pheeney. She grew up and received her early schooling in Halifax. She graduated from Mount St. Vincent where she made lifelong friends. After graduating, she joined the staff of naval communicators at H.M.C. Dockyard in Halifax where she met her future husband, Jack “Poacher” Ferguson. They were married and their three sons were born in the Nova Scotian capital. Jack joined Dupont of Canada and the family moved to Kingston, Ontario. Four years later they moved to Napanee to the house the family lived in until the ravages of Parkinson’s disease forced Mary June into a nursing home, where she spent the last year of her life. Three years after moving to Napanee their daughter Janelle was born. While living in Napanee, Mary June was an active volunteer and canvassed for many charitable organizations. She also helped out frequently at blood clinics. She was a long time member of the Catholic Woman’s League and enjoyed their meetings and activities. She enjoyed swimming at the indoor pool, long walks with her beloved dogs, gatherings with friends, and especially yearly trips to her native Nova Scotia. When the family was young they enjoyed spending time at Sandbanks Provincial Park. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Napanee. Date and time to be announced later. In memory of Mary June, donations to the Parkinson Society or the L&A

Hospital Foundation would be appreciated by the family. On-line condolences at www.wartmanfuneralhomes.com.