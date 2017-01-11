FRASER, Albert William — 47, formerly of Springville, passed away peacefully January 2, 2017 at the Aberdeen Hospital New Glasgow. Albert lived his life to the fullest that he could. He lived his whole life with Beckers Muscular Dystrophy and never let it interfere with anything he set his mind to do. If there was a will there was a way. He will be dearly missed by his loving wife Jennifer and their son Nicholas, as well as his chosen boys; his wonderful parents. Albert and Helen and his four loving sisters, Mary Greene (Jeff), Donna Fraser, Bonnie Cameron (Donnie) and Joanne Ferguson (Billie Jo); his precious nieces and nephews, Chris, Tasha (Matt), Sarah and Steven, and greatnephews and niece, Gregory (his Godson), Cecelia and Jason, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He will also be missed by his extended family in Ontario. His funeral service was held January 7 from Eagles Funeral Chapel, Westville. Burial in Lourdes Cemetery.