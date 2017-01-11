GRANT, Michael Bernard “Mickey” — 71, of New Glasgow, passed away January 2, 2017 at home. Born in New Glasgow, he was a son of the late Timothy and Helen (Mason) Grant. He was a member of Boiler Makers Union Local 73. He is survived by his wife, Shirley (Baker); daughter, Lorna; son, Kevin; the joy of his life, grandson Jake. He came from a family of 15 and is survived by numerous brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Faye Fraser and brother Philip. A celebration of his life was held January 6 at the home of his sister, Penny McMullin, New Glasgow. A private committal service will take place. Donations in his memory may be made to the

Canadian Diabetic Association.