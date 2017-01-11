Jr. A Crushers make big impact

The Pictou County Crushers appear more prepared than ever to defend their MHL championship.

The Crushers head into their next home game on Thursday against the Yarmouth Mariners after bolstering their defence and adding at least one forward to their roster before the January 10 trade deadline.

Both rearguards, Nathan Sanderson and Nick Phillip,s were in action for the Crushers in their 8-1 romp over the Valley Wildcats last Thursday at the Pictou County Wellness Centre.

The Crushers acquired Phillips from the Campbellton Tigers for a seventh-round pick in the 2017 league draft and a fifth-round pick in 2018.

Sanderson arrived from the Summerside Western Capitals for the rights to Alex Bishop, a third-round pick in 2017 and future considerations. The Caps had previously acquired Sanderson’s rights last month from the Wildcats.

“Both Sanderson and Philips are big and add size to our back end,” Crushers coach Doug Doull said. “Both are also right-handed. I like the way we’ve handled our defence but I think this is an improvement. Nick comes highly regarded from Campbellton. He defends well and adds experience.”

Sanderson is listed as 6’3” and weighing 250 pounds. Philips is 6’2” and weighs 212 pounds.

Doull said he’s been impressed with what he’s seen of Sanderson before he arrived with the Crushers.

“I really liked what I saw,” he said.

The Crushers’ third deal involved trading Brendan Humphreys and the rights to Cole McLaren, a draft pick in 2018 and future considerations to the Wildcats for forward Jean-Marc Evans-Renaud.

Doull was not sure if Evans-Renaud will be available for Thursday’s game, but he considers him a valuable addition.

“He’s a centre and a good draw man, an area where I thought we needed to improve,” Doull said.

The Crushers are also awaiting confirmation of a fourth trade for a forward before the January 10 deadline for league transactions on Tuesday.

Sanderson made a quick impact on the Crushers’ score sheet with a goal and an assist.

The Crushers led the Wildcats 1-0 after the first period and followed with a five-goal barrage in the second period when they outshot the Wildcats 26-4. They ended up outshooting the Wildcats 52-17 over the game.

Jacob Hickey’s two goals and one assist led the Crushers’ attack. Alex Bonaparte and Benji Curtis also had a goal and an assist, while Nick Fewer, Alexis Roy and Keven Larouche got their other goals.

The Crushers increased to five the number of games that have been postponed when inclement weather negated their scheduled encounter on Saturday in Amherst against the Ramblers.

Besides that game, the Crushers have two games to make up against the South Shore Lumberjacks and one home game each against the Woodstock Slammers and St. Stephen Aces.

Crushers’ forward Alexis Roy, right, gets chased while he tries a centring pass. (Goodwin photo)