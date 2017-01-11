Libraries welcoming places – in more ways than one

It was a sentiment echoed over and over again on Tuesday afternoon — libraries are the heart of a community.

With the help of a new initiative partnered by the Pictou County Chamber of Commerce, the Multicultural Association of Pictou County and more, Pictou-Antigonish Regional libraries will now serve as official welcoming centres to their surrounding communities.

“It will be in all the libraries in the Pictou-Antigonish region,” said Eric Stackhouse, chief librarian for PARL.

As part of becoming an official welcome centre, the libraries have sought out more books for their foreign language section, will be handing out bags to newcomers with information about the community and local services as well as, in partnership with the County of Pictou, will be able to offer an online language program called Rocket Languages.

The new service comes after a long partnership and brainstorming of how to make communities a more welcoming place to new comers and utilize already available services to continue to help them in the process.

Lena Metlege Diab, Nova Scotia’s immigration minister talks to those in attendance about the good the new welcome centre program will do for newcomers to Nova Scotia. (Brimicombe photo)