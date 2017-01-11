MacDONALD, Jean Claire — 97, of Pictou, died peacefully January 5, 2017 in the Shiretown Nursing Home, Pictou. Born on February 27, 1919, she was a daughter of the late Alexander G. and Sarah (MacIntosh) MacDonald. Jean worked for many years as a secretary for the Nova Scotia Department of Health. She volunteered with the St. Vincent de Paul Society and was an active member of the Catholic Women’s League for over 40 years. Jean loved to skate, swim and knit, and enjoyed countless hours in her garden. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Graham MacDonald; brother, James Donald MacDonald; and sister, Dorothy (MacDonald) Power. Jean was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Funeral mass was January 10 from Stella Maris Roman Catholic Church, Pictou. Burial in the parish cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society.