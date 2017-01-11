MacPHEE, Florence Ardella — 81, of New Glasgow, passed away January 3, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital. Born in Saint Francis Harbour, she was a daughter of the late James William Roy and Lydia Lois (MacPherson) Grant. She retired from Fraser and Hoyt after 15 years. She was a member of Trinity United Church where she belonged to UCW Unit A. She is survived by her husband: James Robert “Bob” MacPhee; children: Barry James MacPhee; Lois Isabel MacPhee; Bruce Grant (Aileen) MacPhee; grandchildren: Blake MacPhee; Kathryn (Ryan) Yeadon; James Hodges; Tasha Hodges; Stephanie Osborne; Lindsey (Aaron Prosper) MacPhee; Amanda Grant; Stephanie (Rob) Lavigne; 10 great grandchildren; sister, June Stirling; sisters-in-law: Pearl Grant; Marion Forward; Ruth Murray; Nancy MacDonald; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by brothers, Harmon Elliott Grant and one in infancy; brother-in-law, Sam Stirling. Funeral was held January 6 in Trinity United Church, New Glasgow. Burial will be at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to Trinity United Church Organ Fund.