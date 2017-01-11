MacPHERSON, Dorothy Louise “Dot” — 87, died peacefully at her home in New Glasgow on December 7, 2016. Born in Oshawa, ON, January 26, 1929 to the late Marguerite and Harry Pellow. Dorothy worked at the CIBC as a teller. Customers at the “Commerce” remember her friendly smile and pleasant service. One day while she worked in London, Ontario, a man walked into the bank and Dorothy promptly dropped the money she was counting. When asked what was wrong, a shaken Dorothy simply replied “That’s the man I’m going to marry”. She and Arthur MacPherson shared 52 wonderful years, three children and four grandchildren together. Dorothy was a devoted amateur photographer who loved to gather with friends and family. Dot kept a near-encyclopedic database of birthdays and anniversaries, and kept in touch with many. She also played piano in Sunday School at

Kingsview United Church in Oshawa, ON for over 15 years, and was a former President of the UCW at Trinity United Church, New Glasgow. Dorothy was predeceased by beloved husband Arthur James; son Ian Cameron and her sister Ruth. She is survived by daughters Jane MacPherson and Heather Watt (Kenneth); sister Margaret Pellow; sister-in-law Florence MacPherson; daughter-in-law Pat MacPherson; lovinly remembered by grandchildren Alan (Alexis), Lindsay, Laurie and Sarah; greatgrandchildren

Griffin and Lennox; and many nieces and nephews. Dorothy met health challenges with courage, grace and good humour. Friends and family plan to gather in summer 2017 to celebrate Dorothy’s life.