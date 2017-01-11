MacRAE, Elizabeth Isabel “Betty” – 89, of Glen Haven Manor, New Glasgow and formerly of West Branch, passed away January 5, 2017 in the Manor. Born in Loganville, she was a daughter of the late James and Jennie (Gammon) MacKinnon. Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband, ‘Roy’ MacRae; sisters, Violet MacKinnon and Olive Deane; brothers, Alexander and Clifton MacKenzie. Elizabeth was the last member of her immediate family and is survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral service was held January 10 in McLaren Funeral Home Chapel, Pictou. Burial in the West Branch Cemetery. Donations in her memory may be made to the SPCA or the West Branch Cemetery.