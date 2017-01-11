MOORE, James Melvin “Mel” — 85, of Twin Rivers Park, Stellarton, passed away January 4, 2017 in the Aberdeen Hospital, New Glasgow. Born in New Glasgow he was a son of the late James Osborne and Jenny (Fleming) Moore. Mel was a longtime resident of Stellarton where he was a member of Christ Anglican Church. He worked for many years with the C.N.R. from where he retired. Mel spent many days walking the loop, loved sports and was a true Toronto Maple Leafs fan. He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Turnbull, Twin Rivers Park; daughter Heather (Bill) Spears, Mount William; son Dennis (Vicki) Moore,

New Glasgow; grandchildren Evan, Shannah, Kaylee, Megan, Alex and Dennis; brother Ross (Marilyn) Moore, Moncton; sister Patricia Penny, Toronto. He was predeceased by brothers Floyd and Bob; sister Jean. Memorial service was held January 9, 2017 in Christ Anglican Church, Stellarton. Burial in the church cemetery. Donations in memory of Mel may be made to the Alzheimer’s Society of Nova Scotia.