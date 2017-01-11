REID, Hazel Mary (Cameron) — 91, passed away January 6, 2017, surrounded by family and friends, after a life of service to her Lord. Born in Heathbell, she was the daughter of the late John and Jennie Cameron. Hazel graduated from Pictou Academy, receiving the gold medal for academic achievement. She then attended the former Normal College, Truro and upon graduation taught in one and two-room school houses throughout Pictou County. The last 25 years of her career were spent teaching various grade levels and as a reading specialist in the Town of Stellarton. Hazel and her husband, Gilbert, resided in Plymouth Park for part of their married life, moving in 1974 to Merigomish where they operated Merry-Go-Park Campground until 1987. She was a long-time member of Freedom Bible Church, Sutherlands River, where she considered each one part of her family. An independent lady, Hazel’s interests were travelling, genealogy, reading, Bible study and spending time with her family, especially her grandson, Philip. Surviving are her son, J. Robert (Kathy) Reid, Merigomish; grandson, J. Philip (Carli) Reid, Edmonton, Alta.; sister-in-law, Verna Reid, Riverton; niece, Brenda Goobie; nephews, Bruce, Brian and Brock Reid. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, J. Gilbert Reid; son, J. William, in infancy; aunts, uncles and cousins; sisters- in-law, Hazel Thomson and Fran Reid; brothers-in-law, Cecil and Sim Reid. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. today, January 11, in Freedom Bible Church. Interment will be in Brookside Cemetery, New Glasgow, at a later date. Donations may be made in Hazel’s memory to Freedom Bible Church, Pictou County VON or CHAD Transit.