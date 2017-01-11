Scotians face hockey rivals

TRENTON – The Pictou County Scotians have resumed their schedule in the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League and are regrouping to take a run at second place in the Sid Rowe Division.

The Scotians began that quest last Sunday with a 3-2 victory over the Antigonish Bulldogs, a quest that will continue when the Scotians play two games with the Strait Pirates.

The teams will first meet on Friday in Port Hawkesbury before the Scotians host the Pirates starting at 7 p.m. on Sunday in Trenton.

The games represent the second of four home-and-home series the Scotians have scheduled this month. They will visit the Cumberland County Blues on January 20 and host them on January 22 and then visit the Glace Bay Miners on January 28 and host them on January 29.

The Scotians were scheduled to visit the Bulldogs last Friday but the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The Pirates and Scotians enter this week tied for fourth place in the Rowe Division standings. The Scotians trail the Bulldogs by eight points and the Blues by six points. All four teams enter the week having played 24 games.

Regulation victories count for three points in the league, when teams can gain ground quickly.

“We have two make-up games with Antigonish and we’re tied with the Pirates, but we have to keep winning,” Scotians head coach Al Whidden said.

Goals by Jacob Pentz, Gaetan Tremblay and Ryan Dunfield carried the Scotians on Sunday against the Bulldogs. The Scotians never trailed in the game and they were able to withstand a late push by the Bulldogs that included their second goal.

“I thought we played pretty well, considering it was our first game in a month,” Whidden said, referring to the holiday break the league teams had before resuming action this month. “Our leaders stepped up and our defence played well. We know we have to keep improving there.”

The Scotians’ remaining games in the regular season include visiting the Blues on February 10 and hosting them on February 12.

The Scotians also got some good news with centre Luke Spicer’s return to the team. Spicer, who suffered severe injuries in a collision last fall, has been out to practice.

“There’s a chance he could play before the end of the season,” Whidden said. “We’ll have to look at it week-by-week.”

Scotians goalie Blake Meech steers away the puck after a Bulldogs attack in the third period of their NSJHL game on Sunday in Trenton. The Scotians won the game 3-2. (Goodwin photo)